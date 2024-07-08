K-pop stars HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung to wed in October

Most Popular
K-pop stars HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung to wed in OctoberBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 8, 2024 - 18:56
Singers HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung, formerly a member of the group Highlight, are tying the knot after a six-month public relationship.
The singers’ agencies confirmed HyunA and Yong’s upcoming marriage Monday afternoon, announcing the wedding will take place on Oct. 11.
The announcement follows earlier local media reports that the two are expected to marry in October in Seoul.
“The couple was a huge consolation to each other in their difficult moments. And their wedding ceremony will be held only with the couple’s families and friends in attendance in October,” HyunA’s company At Area said Monday.
HyunA, who first made her debut as a member of the popular K-pop group Wonder Girls in 2007, was under the company Cube Entertainment where she worked as part of another girl group 4Minute and as a solo artist, performing hits “Bubble Pop” (2011), “Red” (2014) and more.
Yong was under the same entertainment company from 2009 to 2017 when he was a member of Cube Entertainment’s hit boy band Beast.
He continued his career in music with Beast, which later became Highlight, until he was involved in a spycam scandal in 2019.
Yong left Highlight following the investigation and enlisted in the military in 2019.
The couple publicly announced their relationship via Instagram posts earlier this year.
