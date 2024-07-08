K-pop stars HyunA, Yong Jun-hyung to wed in October

HyunA (left) and Yong Jun-hyung posted their dating photos in January. (Courtesy of HyunA)

Singers HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung, formerly a member of the group Highlight, are tying the knot after a six-month public relationship.

The singers’ agencies confirmed HyunA and Yong’s upcoming marriage Monday afternoon, announcing the wedding will take place on Oct. 11.

The announcement follows earlier local media reports that the two are expected to marry in October in Seoul.

“The couple was a huge consolation to each other in their difficult moments. And their wedding ceremony will be held only with the couple’s families and friends in attendance in October,” HyunA’s company At Area said Monday.