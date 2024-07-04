Seoul's safety income initiative paves way for future Korean welfare: mayor

The Seoul Safety Income Project, initiated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will set an example for South Korea's welfare policy in the future, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Thursday, marking the project's second anniversary.

The initiative launched as a pilot project by the city government in 2022, is an income guarantee model that partially compensates the household income gap for families earning less than 85 percent of the median income.

A key feature of this initiative is that eligibility is maintained even if the predetermined income threshold is exceeded, with a structure that provides more support to those with lower incomes, following a "support the lower, aid the upper" approach.

Unlike the existing basic welfare system, where recipients lose eligibility if they earn money, the initiative is designed to encourage work motivation, according to the mayor.

"It is meaningful that this significant experiment through the Safety Income Project is being carried out in this city of 10 million residents. Over the past year, the experiment has resulted in increased income for participants and a significantly higher exit rate from welfare dependence compared to the control group. This experiment will be a source of pride in South Korea's history," Oh said.