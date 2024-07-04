Ex-TV journalist nominated as new broadcasting regulator chief

Korea Communications Commission Chair nominee Lee Jin-sook (The Office of the President of the Republic of Korea

Lee Jin-sook, former president of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation’s Daejeon unit, has been nominated as the new chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, the presidential office announced Thursday.

The 63-year-old started her career at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, also known as MBC, as a news reporter in 1987.

Lee was South Korea's first female war correspondent, covering the Gulf War in 1991 and the Iraq War in 2003. In recognition of her contributions, she received the reporter award at the Korea Broadcasting Prizes in 2003.

She has held various positions within MBC, including executive roles such as chief of the broadcaster’s Washington bureau. Later in 2018, Lee joined the presidential campaign team for then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.

The presidential office praised Lee, stating, "She possesses excellent management and communication skills, making her the right person to normalize the operation of the Korea Communications Commission, ensure media fairness and public interest, and restore public trust in broadcasting."

She majored in English education at Kyungpook National University and earned a master's degree in English interpretation and translation from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.