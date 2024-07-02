Jin of BTS to be torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics

Jin of K-pop phenomenon BTS will carry the torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a local media outlet on Tuesday.

The K-pop star will soon depart for France to carry the Olympic flame, but details about the torch relay location and schedule have not been disclosed.

The singer's involvement in the torch relay is believed to be due to BTS' popularity worldwide and the group's consistent message of "Love yourself" over the past decade.

Jin's agency said it will confirm the news as soon as it is ready.

The Paris Olympic flame was lit in Greece and arrived in France last month. It will travel through over 400 locations in France, covering a distance of approximately 12,000 kilometers, before reaching the opening ceremony venue of Jardins du Trocadero in Paris on July 26.

About 11,000 people are expected to participate in the Olympic torch relay. Alongside Jin, notable figures include former Ivorian soccer player Didier Drogba, former French American basketball star Tony Parker, a Holocaust survivor, relatives of Nice terror attack victims, astronauts and sanitation workers.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are to take place July 27 to Aug. 11, with over 15,000 athletes from 206 countries competing in 329 events across 32 sports.