Canadian frigate visits Incheon for Indo-Pacific alliance

Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal enters South Korea's western port city of Incheon on June 27. (Embassy of Canada in Seoul)

The Royal Canadian Navy’s frigate, the HMCS Montreal, arrived in South Korea’s western port city of Incheon on June 27 for a six-day mission, underscoring Canada’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy serves as a comprehensive framework for increasing Canadian engagement across the Indo-Pacific, working with allies and partners to promote a stable, secure, and prosperous region, stated the Canadian Embassy in a press release on Wednesday.

The ship embarked from Canada’s East Coast in April 2024, traveling through the Middle East to make various stops in the Indo-Pacific region. During its deployment, the frigate will integrate with partner navies, participate in training exercises, and engage in military and diplomatic cooperation, it said.

The release noted that the visit coincides with the 74th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

Canada was the third-largest contributor to the United Nations Command during the war, sending more than 26,700 soldiers, sailors, and aviators, according to embassy.

As part of its visit, the crew of HMCS Montreal will visit the Cheonan Memorial with the Korean Navy to honor the 46 South Korean sailors who died in the sinking of Cheonan warship in 2010, read the release.

The deployment marks the first of up to three Royal Canadian Navy ships to be annually deployed under Operation HORIZON, said the embassy.

Operation HORIZON is an ongoing mission aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. It replaced the Indo-Pacific portion of Operation PROJECTION in the summer of 2023.

The ship is deployed with an embarked helicopter air detachment operating a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, specializing in anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, and search and rescue roles.

“I am honored to visit South Korea and call on our partners in the Republic of Korea Navy and regional defense representatives to deepen our defense ties,” said Commander Travis Bain of HMCS Montreal.

He recalled the 74th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, in which more than 26,700 Canadians served under the United Nations Command.

“We are committed to promoting regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and look forward to continuing cooperation with our friends in the Republic of Korea Navy," said Commander Bain.