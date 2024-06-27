Fila Holdings releases 5th sustainability report

The concept of "product circularity" is demonstrated with the transformation of footwear waste into a shoe riser. (Fila Holdings)

South Korean-owned sportswear brand Fila Holdings on Thursday released its latest annual sustainability report, “Your Fila Impact -- Fila Integrated Report 2023,” demonstrating its commitment to sustainability management.

This is the fifth publication of its kind since Fila established its “Your Fila Impact 2025” sustainability goal in 2019. Last year, the company adopted its sustainability theme: "Change the game: From deuce to victory."

In the environmental sector, 2023 marked a transformational period in its commitment to sustainable products for Fila.

Beyond recycling discarded shoe samples by grinding them into midsoles, Fila has upcycled them into shoe display tools such as shoe risers for interior use. This effort underscores its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Fila announced the group’s sustainability initiative this year as “Fila Re: Deuce" -- cleverly weaving the sports term "deuce" into a homonym for "reduce."

The group plans to name products using materials that have obtained sustainability certification as Fila Re: Deuce products and disclose the reasons for them receiving the certification in the future.

To bolster the social sector, Fila has significantly enhanced its sustainability management organization. It established a sustainability team and a dedicated supply chain sustainability compliance team in its sourcing entities.

Fila's groupwide efforts to ensure supply chain transparency included conducting third-party audits of partners and revising the selection criteria for key suppliers based on factors such as compliance levels, productivity and partnerships.

Additionally, it strengthened its shareholder return policy by raising the annual dividend payout ratio, implementing special dividends for two consecutive years and deciding to cancel and acquire treasury stocks.

“Fila is dedicated to exploring ways to continuously provide our stakeholders with the values of sports and beauty,” a Fila Holdings official said. “Through various policies and actions, we are progressively integrating sustainability across all aspects of our business, driving significant change.”