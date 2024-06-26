[Herald Interview] Jeon Do-yeon embraces complexity of Simon Stone's 'Cherry Orchard'

Jeon Do-yeon stars as Song Do-young in LG Arts Center's production of "The Cherry Orchard." (Studio AL, LG Arts Center) Jeon Do-yeon stars as Song Do-young in LG Arts Center's production of "The Cherry Orchard." (Studio AL, LG Arts Center)

In a contemporary Korean adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s tragicomedy “The Cherry Orchard,” directed by Simon Stone, Cannes-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon takes on the role of Song Do-young, a reinterpretation of Lyuba Ranevsky. Acclaimed Australian director Stone has transported Chekhov’s narrative into 2024 South Korea, mirroring the original’s portrayal of a decaying aristocracy amidst societal upheaval. Clad in a trench coat, pink tracksuit and sneakers, the "trendy Lyuba" returning to Seoul from the US, is lost in memory as she gazes at the house her father gave her for her 16th birthday. Upon the news of her return, family and acquaintances gather around the house. When she meets her late son’s former tutor, Song quips, “You haven’t aged well. But it seems I’ve managed to avoid that fate.” The audience erupts in laughter at her innocent yet self-absorbed jest.

Jeon portrays a Korean chaebol heiress now on the brink of bankruptcy. A middle-aged mother of two daughters, Song is irresponsibly carefree and immature, hosting lavish parties. Yet she is also endearing and vulnerable, poignantly naive, using alcohol to numb her grief and allowing herself to be manipulated by men. Despite a looming financial ruin, she remains inexplicably optimistic, saying, “Everything will be alright.” In a recent interview with reporters, Jeon admitted that Song was a challenging character to grasp. “The hardest part was understanding why she inflicts her pain and suffering onto her daughters. I struggled to make this believable. Simon didn’t give me a clear answer but told me to convey her ‘pure soul,’” said Jeon.

Jeon Do-yeon (center) stars as Song Do-young in LG Arts Center's production of "The Cherry Orchard." (Studio AL, LG Arts Center) Jeon Do-yeon (center) stars as Song Do-young in LG Arts Center's production of "The Cherry Orchard." (Studio AL, LG Arts Center)

"Cherry Orchard" marks Jeon’s first theatrical performance since 1997. Despite her illustrious 35-year career, Jeon found the experience refreshingly new due to Stone’s unique approach and method of breaking down the classic, closely collaborating with actors to reshape the script. In January, Jeon and the cast had a week-long workshop with Stone, during which the actors shared “many personal and trivial stories” and discussed their characters. All actors came up with the names of their respective characters. The script was delivered in parts over two weeks in early April, with just 15 pages available for the first rehearsal. “I cursed under my breath and even (jokingly) threatened (Simon) that I could quit,” said Jeon, recounting her frustration with humor. “Not all actors were familiar with the characters when they began,” Jeon said, adding that Stone’s method involved allowing actors to discover their characters amid instability, which she found to be an “interesting stimulus.” As the script developed, her trust in Stone grew. “Now, if Simon asks me to do another work, I would say yes.”

