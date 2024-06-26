A Korean 'Mrs. Doubtfire'? Jo Jung-suk stars in comedy 'Pilot'

Actor Jo Jung-suk speaks during a press conference for his upcoming comedy "Pilot" held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk Univ. in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Actor Jo Jung-suk, who led the 2019 action comedy “Exit” has returned with comedy flick “Pilot.” In the upcoming movie, appears as Han Jang-mi, a female pilot.

The trailer showing Jo dressed up as a female pilot and wearing colorful makeup quickly went viral upon its release Monday. In the film, Jo plays Jung-woo, a retired pilot who disguises himself as a woman – Jang-mi – to get re-employed.

The 43-year-old actor said he referenced Robin Williams’ 1993 family comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire" for this role.

“From the first time I read the screenplay, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ came into my head. I loved watching that film when I was young. So I discussed with the director how to naturally create comedic elements (by disguising myself as a woman),” Jo told reporters during a press conference held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Seoul on Wednesday.

He stressed that he hoped him dressing as a woman for the role didn't seem like a caricature.

“What I thought in terms of the level of lightness as a comedy and how to act in such a genre was in line with that of the director. You’ll find that this movie is just a comedy, not something that wanted to squeeze in scenes for laughter,” Jo said, adding that he lost 7 kilograms by going on a keto diet and got facials to play Jung-woo and Jang-mi.