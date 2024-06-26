New Galaxy foldable phones to debut in Paris on July 10

A scene from the trailer for "Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI is Here" (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics plans to unveil its highly anticipated next-generation Galaxy Z series infusing Galaxy AI at the upcoming event titled "Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI is Here” in Paris on July 10.

The Korean tech giant released a teaser trailer through its YouTube channel on Wednesday, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the event that will be broadcast globally.

The 15-second clip features iconic imagery of the Eiffel Tower, the Galaxy AI logo and a silhouette of Samsung’s signature foldable phone, hinting at the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, as well as the highly possible introduction of the Galaxy Ring, and more.

As an official partner for the Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic events, Samsung plans to leverage the upcoming Paris 2024 games to aggressively promote its latest innovations, capturing the attention of audiences globally during this highly anticipated sporting event.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, expected to debut at the event, are set to be the first foldable smartphones optimized with the on-device Galaxy AI. Samsung first wove Galaxy AI -- a suite of hybrid generative AI features -- earlier this January into its flagship Galaxy S24 series.

The features of Galaxy AI were hinted at in an earlier editorial by Choi Won-joon, executive vice president and head of Samsung Electronics’ R&D office for mobile devices.

"We are providing users with a balance between the instant responsiveness and extra privacy assurance of on-device AI, and the versatility of cloud-based AI through open collaborations with industry-leading partners in offering a variety of functions they need for daily life," Choi remarked.

He also hinted at a real-time translation feature powered by AI, potentially extending support to third-party messaging apps like KakaoTalk.

Meanwhile, SamMobile and other industry sources conjecture that the sixth iteration of the Galaxy Z series may also incorporate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, previously exclusive to the higher-end Ultra version of the Galaxy S24.