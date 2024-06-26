Home

North Korea fails in ballistic missile launch attempt: JCS

By Kim Arin

Published : June 26, 2024 - 07:44

    • Link copied

A plume of white smoke, presumed to be caused by a missile launched by North Korea, stretches across the sky above the eastern sea on Wednesday morning, as seen by a resident in the area. (Yonhap) A plume of white smoke, presumed to be caused by a missile launched by North Korea, stretches across the sky above the eastern sea on Wednesday morning, as seen by a resident in the area. (Yonhap)

North Korea is believed to have failed in its attempt to fire a ballistic missile into sea east of the country Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The JCS said North Korea launched the ballistic missile from Pyongyang area at around 5:30 a.m. but failed, according to a preliminary analysis by the South’s JCS.

The JCS said South Korean and the US authorities were in the process of analyzing the details of the launch.

The missile launch attempt comes after two straight days of sending trash-carrying balloons to the South on Monday and Tuesday.

