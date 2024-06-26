North Korea fails in ballistic missile launch attempt: JCS

Most Popular
North Korea fails in ballistic missile launch attempt: JCSBy Kim Arin
Published : June 26, 2024 - 07:44
North Korea is believed to have failed in its attempt to fire a ballistic missile into sea east of the country Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The JCS said North Korea launched the ballistic missile from Pyongyang area at around 5:30 a.m. but failed, according to a preliminary analysis by the South’s JCS.
The JCS said South Korean and the US authorities were in the process of analyzing the details of the launch.
The missile launch attempt comes after two straight days of sending trash-carrying balloons to the South on Monday and Tuesday.
More from Headlines
-
Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
-
Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
-
Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons