LG Uplus launches ixi-GEN telecom-specific AI

LG Uplus, one of the top three telecommunications providers in South Korea, launched its self-developed generative artificial intelligence model ixi-GEN on Tuesday.

Ixi-Gen is a small language model that learned LG Uplus’ communication and platform data based on LG AI Research Institute’s Exaone, a multimodal AI model capable of bilingual language processing and the bidirectional generation of language and images, developed in 2021.

It can be used quickly and cost-effectively and mitigates concerns about data leakage by deploying directly on-premises. Additionally, it can filter sensitive and harmful responses through reliable industry-specific data training.

It is also free from issues related to intellectual property rights because it was developed based on Exaone, which was learned from data without copyright issues or harmful information.

Since it is a telecom-specific AI model, it enables natural conversations and sophisticated predictions. At the same time, ixi-GEN reduces the fine-tuning time significantly, allowing rapid application in telecommunications services, LG Uplus officials explained.

LG Uplus said it would apply ixi-GEN to eight services and platforms this year. It plans to innovate the digital experience by applying the AI model to network business agents, chat agents and mobile store advisors.

The company also introduced an AI development platform, called “ixi Solution,” on the same day, which allows employees to easily utilize AI.

This platform enables professional developers to rapidly create new AI services and non-experts to test and apply AI services with minimal effort.

LG Uplus plans to continue to strengthen efficiency, security, and reliability in the process of operating ixi-Gen and ixi Solution with various services.

To this end, it will expand the multi-LLM strategy, which involves active collaboration with global Big Tech firms and technology companies.

The company is committed to establishing a reliable system that provides high-quality services regardless of the type of generative AI used.

“We will accelerate business expansion into the B2B area by increasing the use cases of ixi-Gen and ixi Solution, advancing AI technology and accelerating AI transformation innovation,” said Hwang Kyu-byul, the company's chief data officer.