Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed at least 22

Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed at least 22By Yonhap
Published : June 24, 2024 - 20:26
President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the site of a battery plant fire that killed at least 22 people on Monday, his office said.
Yoon decided to visit the plant run by lithium battery maker Aricell in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, to carry out an emergency inspection after being briefed on the fire by Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, according to his office.
Yoon earlier instructed the minister and firefighting authorities to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to search for and rescue survivors.
Firefighters have put the death toll at 22, with eight others injured, though the numbers could rise further. (Yonhap)
