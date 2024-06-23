[From the Scene] Olive Young’s docent tour wows K-beauty enthusiasts

Participants listen to an Olive Young staff member's instructions for its K-beauty docent program at a branch in Myeong-dong, Seoul, Wednesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

"Imagine a library where the shelves are stocked not with books, but with the latest beauty trends, eco-friendly cosmetics and vegan options that you can try out; that's Olive Young Myeongdong Town," said Lee Yoon-jeong, a manager at a branch in Myeong-dong, Seoul, of Olive Young, the nation's largest beauty retailer owned by CJ Group, during a special docent tour Wednesday.

The Myeongdong Town branch, located in the bustling shopping district, is one of two Olive Young stores catering specifically to foreign customers. Almost 5,000 people on average visit the store each day, with some 90 percent of them coming from abroad.

As part of the Culture Ministry and Korea Tourism Organization's 2024 Korea Beauty Festival month in June, the store hosted its first docent tour program, inviting participants from countries including Mexico, Brazil, Spain and Thailand.

CJ Olive Young, the operator, promoted the event via social media, and it was soon fully booked.

"The hourlong docent program aims to attract foreign tourists not only to purchase beauty products, but also to experience curated K-beauty content," said a CJ Olive Young official.

"Depending on the response to the pilot program, we plan to make it a regular event."

Wednesday's event started with 10 participants, but other foreign shoppers in the store joined the crowd to listen attentively to Lee's explanation of product organization and get a sneak peek at some of the store's popular items.