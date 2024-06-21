Most Popular
Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : June 21, 2024 - 15:50
South Korea will map out plans to send weapons to Ukraine, depending on how Russia would react to Seoul's statement which hinted at a review of arms support in response to the development of Russia-North Korea relations on Thursday, according to the presidential office Friday.
The office added that many options concerning the weapons aid to Ukraine could be taken into consideration and that South Korea will continue its "comprehensive support" to Ukraine.
Seoul, however, denied the news report that it was prioritizing the export of ammunitions, such as 155-millimeter artillery shells and anti-tank guided missiles, to Ukraine.
This came a day after South Korea's national security adviser Chang Ho-jin told reporters Thursday that Seoul will "reconsider the issue of providing arms support to Ukraine" in response to North Korea's public announcement of the pact its leader Kim Jong-un signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chang did not elaborate on whether the weapons South Korea considers supplying to Ukraine are lethal or nonlethal ones.
Chang also said Seoul will impose sanctions on four vessels, five organizations and eight individuals allegedly involved in the exchange of weapons and oil between North Korea and Russia.
In response to Chang's comments, Putin said in a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam during his state visit there that he would make "appropriate decisions" that would not "please" President Yoon Suk Yeol.
"As for the supply of lethal weapons to the war zone in Ukraine, that would be a very big mistake," Putin said.
Putin's remarks drew condemnation from Seoul's allies.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday that the pact "is to be of concern to any country that cares about maintaining peace and stability," adding the concern "would be shared by (China)."
Republican US Sen. Roger Wicker told Congress Thursday the US should "consider nuclear burden-sharing agreements" with South Korea, Japan and Australia, and "explore redeploying nuclear weapons back where they have been in the past" to ward off security concerns on the Korean Peninsula.
According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul during his visit to New York City held phone talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday night.
According to Seoul, Cho asked Blinken to cooperate closely to bring about solid action from the international community against any violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Blinken said the US would review options to address North Korea and Russia's threat to peace and stability in the world.
Cho also spoke with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa over the phone the same day to discuss countermeasures, and earned Kamikawa's support for cooperation both bilaterally and between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, according to the ministry.
