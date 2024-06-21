Seoul says weapon aid to Ukraine 'depends on Russia's reaction'

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday. Putin is on an official visit to Vietnam following his visit to North Korea. (EPA-Yonhap)

South Korea will map out plans to send weapons to Ukraine, depending on how Russia would react to Seoul's statement which hinted at a review of arms support in response to the development of Russia-North Korea relations on Thursday, according to the presidential office Friday.

The office added that many options concerning the weapons aid to Ukraine could be taken into consideration and that South Korea will continue its "comprehensive support" to Ukraine.

Seoul, however, denied the news report that it was prioritizing the export of ammunitions, such as 155-millimeter artillery shells and anti-tank guided missiles, to Ukraine.

This came a day after South Korea's national security adviser Chang Ho-jin told reporters Thursday that Seoul will "reconsider the issue of providing arms support to Ukraine" in response to North Korea's public announcement of the pact its leader Kim Jong-un signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chang did not elaborate on whether the weapons South Korea considers supplying to Ukraine are lethal or nonlethal ones.

Chang also said Seoul will impose sanctions on four vessels, five organizations and eight individuals allegedly involved in the exchange of weapons and oil between North Korea and Russia.

In response to Chang's comments, Putin said in a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam during his state visit there that he would make "appropriate decisions" that would not "please" President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"As for the supply of lethal weapons to the war zone in Ukraine, that would be a very big mistake," Putin said.