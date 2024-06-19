Lisa of Blackpink to return with 'Rockstar'

Lisa of Blackpink will return with a new single, "Rockstar," at 9 a.m., June 28, according to a statement from her distributor, Sony Music Entertainment Korea.

The previous day, Lisa revealed the artwork for "Rockstar" on the official Instagram of her label, Lloud Company.

"Rockstar" is the first song to be released in partnership between Lisa’s newly established Lloud Company and RCA Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music, one of the top three major music distributors in the US.

This is Lisa’s first individual release since her solo album "LaLisa," which came out in September 2021.

The singer opened a TikTok account and released the first teaser clip, generating immense interest from fans. The account surpassed 1 million followers within two hours of its creation, setting a new world record.

Lisa has garnered worldwide fame both as a member of Blackpink and as a solo artist. Her solo track "LaLisa" peaked at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Money" charted on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. She also won the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022.

While Lisa established her own label, Lloud Company, in February 2024, for her solo activities, Blackpink’s group activities will be with YG Entertainment. In April, she signed a partnership with RCA Records, which houses several global artists like A$AP Rocky and Doja Cat.

Lisa will expand her career by appearing in season 3 of the HBO original series "The White Lotus."