Korea's largest doctor group launches full-scale strike despite warnings

Doctors from across the nation participate in a rally at Yeouido Hangang Park, western Seoul, Tuesday, to protest against the government's decision to drastically raise the medical school enrollment quota. (Yonhap)

The largest coalition of neighborhood doctors in South Korea launched a full-scale, one-day strike on Tuesday, with some members suspending medical services despite the government's return-to-work order and threat to disband the organization.

The Korean Medical Association, representing some 140,000 doctors, mostly self-employed, pleaded to the public that it was the "last chance" to salvage the nation's health care from the brink of collapse.

"The government has ignored efforts made by the medical community for the past four months. The only way to stop the government's tyranny is through collective action, and we would like to ask for the public's understanding," the KMA said in a statement.

The KMA estimated that the walkout would be the biggest since 2000, when doctors protested the government's policy of separating the prescription and dispensing of drugs at the time, as 90.6 percent of its members, including private practitioners and medical professors, were in favor of the strike in a recent vote on staging the walkout.

To minimize the impact of a potential medical vacuum, the government ordered striking community doctors to return to work at 9 a.m., as some 4.02 percent of the nation's 36,371 private hospitals had reported to authorities their intention to take the day off. Each local government is to monitor whether community doctors under its jurisdiction go on strike, according to the Health Ministry.

President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned medical professionals, saying that their actions could threaten patients' lives and health, as he urged them to engage in dialogue led by the presidential medical reform panel.

"Many people including patients' groups and people from all walks of life are asking the medical circle to stop taking collective actions," Yoon said in a Cabinet meeting in his office in Seoul on Tuesday.