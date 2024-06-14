Global K-pop girl band Katseye confirms US debut on June 28

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says Putin to visit N. Korea 'in a few days'
-
2
More nonstop flights to be added between S. Korea, Kazakhstan
-
3
Fed freezes key interest rate for 7th straight time, forecasts one rate cut this year
-
4
Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike
-
5
S. Korea, Kazakhstan agree to bolster mineral supply chain
-
6
Denmark recalls 3 types of Buldak ramyeon for extreme spiciness
-
7
Samsung chief holds meetings with global tech CEOs in US
-
8
Church member indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old
-
9
BTS' Jin: I returned home that I longed for so long
-
10
Lawyer whose absence lost school bullying death case ordered to compensate victim's family
Global K-pop girl band Katseye confirms US debut on June 28By Kim Jae-heun
Published : June 14, 2024 - 15:18
Katseye, the global K-pop girl group launched through a collaboration between Hybe and American record label Geffen Records, is poised to debut in the United States on June 28.
The group's debut will be the first attempt for both labels to penetrate the mainstream pop market in the US with a global girl group. Eyes are on whether the six-member multinational K-pop act will show potential for the globalization of Hybe’s training and development system.
According to Hybe and Geffen Records, Katseye’s debut single will be released on June 28 at midnight Eastern Time in the US, or 1 p.m. Korean time. The group's second single and EP are set to be unveiled in July and August, respectively.
“They will showcase everything they have prepared for their fans and embark on a new journey together,” Hybe and Geffen Records said in an announcement.
Katseye was formed through competition reality show “The Debut: Dream Academy,” which streamed via YouTube last year.
The ultimately six bandmates, who beat out the competition of some 6,000 other contestants, come from different backgrounds -- Daniela, Lara and Megan are from the US, Manon is from Switzerland, Sophia is from the Philippines and Yoonchae is the only South Korean member.
During the 90-day audition process, they demonstrated their preparedness as global pop stars, undergoing evaluations across various categories, including dance, vocals, teamwork, concept interpretation and artistic expression.
On Friday, the group unveiled a team logo in its trailer on the YouTube channel Hybe Labels.
Even before the debut, Katseye garnered attention among fans who followed the journey. On Hybe’s global superfan platform Weverse, Katseye attracted fans from 220 regions with nearly 300,000 registered fans.
"After a long 12 weeks of journey, we are finally about to see the global girl group debut. I hope Katseye becomes the voice of our new generation and inspires young people all over the world, sending out a message that dreams will come true,” said Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk in a video related to the audition show in November last year.
In February, Grammy.com included Katseye in its "11 Rookie K-Pop Acts to Know in 2024” list, further solidifying the group’s presence as an emerging force in the K-pop scene.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul says Putin to visit N. Korea 'in a few days'
-
Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike
-
Yoon to meet Uzbek leader Friday