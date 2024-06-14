Global K-pop girl band Katseye confirms US debut on June 28

Katseye, the global K-pop girl group launched through a collaboration between Hybe and American record label Geffen Records, is poised to debut in the United States on June 28.

The group's debut will be the first attempt for both labels to penetrate the mainstream pop market in the US with a global girl group. Eyes are on whether the six-member multinational K-pop act will show potential for the globalization of Hybe’s training and development system.

According to Hybe and Geffen Records, Katseye’s debut single will be released on June 28 at midnight Eastern Time in the US, or 1 p.m. Korean time. The group's second single and EP are set to be unveiled in July and August, respectively.

“They will showcase everything they have prepared for their fans and embark on a new journey together,” Hybe and Geffen Records said in an announcement.

Katseye was formed through competition reality show “The Debut: Dream Academy,” which streamed via YouTube last year.

The ultimately six bandmates, who beat out the competition of some 6,000 other contestants, come from different backgrounds -- Daniela, Lara and Megan are from the US, Manon is from Switzerland, Sophia is from the Philippines and Yoonchae is the only South Korean member.

During the 90-day audition process, they demonstrated their preparedness as global pop stars, undergoing evaluations across various categories, including dance, vocals, teamwork, concept interpretation and artistic expression.

On Friday, the group unveiled a team logo in its trailer on the YouTube channel Hybe Labels.