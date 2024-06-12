Actor speaks out on ‘Burning Sun’ scandal rumor

Go Joon-hee speaks about rumors involving her in the "Burning Sun" scandal, appearing on the YouTube show "Don't Forget Your Breakfast" on Tuesday. (YouTube screen capture)

Go Joon-hee once again expressed feelings of unfairness and denied involvement in the Burning Sun scandal that resurfaced after the BBC released a related documentary on May 19.

The actor, known for her roles in 2015 film "Intimate Enemies" and 2019 thriller TV series "Possessed," on Tuesday appeared as a guest on the YouTube show “Don’t Forget Your Breakfast,” where she said, “I don’t even know where Burning Sun is at and I have never been there.”

“I’ve been saying this for years, but no one listened. My explanations were all edited out on the TV shows where I came out and spoke about the rumors,” Go added.

The actor has been suspected of involvement in the scandal surrounding the nightclub Burning Sun in Gangnam, Seoul. It implicated figures including Seungri from K-pop boy band Big Bang, Choi Jong-hoon from boy band FT Island and rock ballad singer Jung Joon-young, with allegations ranging from drug use and prostitution to police collusion.

At the time, online messenger conversations between Seungri and associated individuals were disclosed, where speculation arose about the identity of a certain actor mentioned in the chat. It was speculated that the unrevealed identity was Go Joon-hee.

“A single photo taken with Seungri sparked the rumors. I went to a breast cancer campaign event for a magazine with him. He was from the same agency at the time and he asked me to take a selfie together, so we took one,” Go said. “I wasn’t following him on Instagram, so I didn’t realize he posted the photo.”

Go also expressed her disappointment with her former agency, YG Entertainment.

“I thought if the company clarified the situation it would end without trouble. But they lift it unaddressed. For actors, their image is everything, so I wondered why they couldn’t publish even one article saying ‘This is not true.' I left the company and hired a lawyer to explain it on my behalf,” Go said.