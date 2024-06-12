Home

PM orders thorough govt. response to 4.8 magnitude earthquake

By Yonhap

Published : June 12, 2024 - 09:49

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed the government Wednesday to take thorough and effective measures in the aftermath of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near the southwestern county of Buan early in the day, his office said.

The quake struck 4 kilometers south of the North Jeolla county at 8:26 a.m., the strongest on the Korean Peninsula and in its surrounding waters this year, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Han ordered the interior minister to thoroughly manage the overall situation while providing guidelines to the public in high-risk areas on how to quickly get to safety in the event of an aftershock.

He also instructed the industry, science and land ministers to check power and communication lines to ensure no service disruptions occur and prepare measures against a possible emergency.

The prime minister further instructed the culture minister and the KMA to provide swift and accurate earthquake-related information to the public so the people are not excessively agitated. (Yonhap)

