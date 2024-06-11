Seventeen named UNESCO Youth Goodwill Ambassadors, in first as K-pop act

The bandmates of K-pop boy band Seventeen pose with Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay (center) during the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris in November 2023. (Pledis Entertainment)

The bandmates of K-pop sensation Seventeen were appointed as Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Tuesday. It is the first time for a K-pop act to assume the role.

According to Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday, the 13-member boy band was named for continuously sharing their growth narratives through music and their international influence on young people dating to their debut in 2015.

"Seventeen and UNESCO are joining forces to empower youth to lead change and address the challenges of our time. Seventeen has inspired and supported young people worldwide with their music and positive energy. Following several successful collaborations, I am delighted to welcome Seventeen as part of our partnership to further deepen our cooperation,” Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, said in a statement.

The boy band will attend the appointment ceremony for Goodwill Ambassadors at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on June 26. The bandmates are to deliver an acceptance speech and meet with Azoulay to discuss their forthcoming activities.

UNESCO has previously enlisted figures such as acclaimed tenor and conductor Placido Domingo, Real Madrid soccer star Vinicius Junior and Spanish actor Rossy de Palma as Goodwill Ambassadors.

The K-pop band has a reputation for its participation in charitable initiatives, spreading positivity and making meaningful contributions to society. The group's music has gained worldwide popularity for carrying a message of resilience and unity, and for encouraging young listeners to persevere through challenges to pursue their dreams.

This is not the first time Seventeen has been involved with UNESCO.

In August 2022, Seventeen and UNESCO collaborated on the #GoingTogether campaign, advocating for the importance of education. Launched jointly by Pledis Entertainment and UNESCO Korea, the campaign achieved significant milestones such as establishing two community learning centers in East Timor and supporting education in Malawi.

Meanwhile, the K-pop group also participated in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris in November 2023, when they engaged with youth representatives from over 170 countries. They led a special session conveying that solidarity among youth and education can change the future of youth and the planet.