Jeonghan and Wonwoo of Seventeen unveil track list of their 1st single album

Jeonghan and Wonwoo of the popular K-pop boy group Seventeen’s first single album will be led by the title track “Last Night (Guitar by Park Ju-won).”

“Last Night (Guitar by Park Joo-won)” was composed by Woozi and singer-songwriter Bumzu. Woozi, another Seventeen member, has produced various hit singles for his group.

The single album “This Man,” which will be released on June 17, will carry a total of three tracks.

The other two tracks are “Beautiful Monster” which is Jeonghan’s solo track and “Left Over,” Wonwoo’s solo track.

Wonwoo took part in composing and writing the lyrics to his solo track “Left Over” along with Woozi and Bumzu.

The single album “This Man” was inspired by an urban legend that people worldwide encounter the same mysterious man in their dreams.

The story conveyed in the album was written by Cho Ye-eun, a thriller and horror novelist who won the Excellence Prize at the 2nd Goldenbough Time Leap Fiction Contest with the short story “Overlapped Knife, Knife,” and the Grand Prize at the 4th Kyobo Story Contest with the novel Shift.

Jeonghan and Wonwoo are the second unit from Seventeen to release a separate album following BSS consisting of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi of Seventeen.

Before their single album release, Jeonghan and Wonwoo are performing at the 2024 Weverse Con Festival on June 16 at the Inspire Resort in Incheon.