Samsung to introduce real-time AI translation to third-party apps

Samsung Electronics will introduce its real-time translation feature backed with artificial intelligence to third-party messaging apps like KakaoTalk to support voice calls, as part of its efforts to expand the influence of its on-device Galaxy AI, the company's research and development chief said Friday.

In an editorial published via the company newsroom, Choi Won-joon, the executive vice president leading Samsung Electronics’ R&D office for mobile devices, also revealed that the Galaxy AI features will be optimized for use on foldable smartphones.

"Samsung is extending the power of Galaxy AI beyond Samsung’s own native calling app by expanding Live Translate to other third-party message apps to support voice calls," Choi said.

"Since this feature has been integrated into our on-device AI language translation model, users will be able to experience barrier-free communication without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared outside their phone when using Live Translate."

The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, set to launch next month, will also feature Galaxy AI optimized for foldable smartphones.

In the editorial, Choi elaborated on Galaxy AI's potential to transform the mobile experience through a hybrid AI model.

"Samsung's hybrid AI strikes a balance between the speed and security of on-device AI and the expansive capabilities of cloud-based AI," Choi said.

"On-device AI provides fast responses and strong privacy protection, while cloud AI offers various functions necessary for daily life, enhancing the usability of Galaxy AI across diverse scenarios."

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI -- the suite of hybrid generative AI features -- in the Galaxy S24 series launched earlier this year, and has since been expanding the service to previous models.

"I expect that more and more mobile AI features will be incorporated inside mobile devices as the intelligent computing power of the latest chips – particularly NPUs (neural processing units) – advances at a blazing fast speed, along with other technologies," Choi said.

"This will enable more people to embrace AI and make every day more convenient while offering greater peace of mind."