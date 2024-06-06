Innovate Korea 2024 spotlights ‘new humanity’ in AI era

Attendees wait in line to enter Innovate Korea 2024, an annual science and information communication technology forum hosted by Herald Media Group, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex in Daejeon on Wednesday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

DAEJEON -- Innovate Korea 2024, a major annual science and information communication technology forum hosted by Herald Media Group, shed light on the new form of humanity in the era of advanced artificial intelligence on Wednesday, sharing insights from various experts across a wide range of professions.

This year’s event at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon featured K-pop star G-Dragon, who took part in a panel discussion. Some 3,000 participants gathered, including business representatives, entrepreneurs, researchers, scientists and students.

Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, introduced the topic of this year’s forum -- “The New Humanity Is Coming” -- as he highlighted that youth is a state of mind regardless of one’s age and that passion and inspiration can keep everyone vigorous in his opening speech.

High-level state authorities including Koh Jean, chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Digital Platform Government, Lee Chang-yune, first vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT, and Kim Bok-chul, chairperson of the National Research Council of Science & Technology, delivered their congratulatory remarks with an emphasis on how to keep humanity at the center in times of rapidly evolving AI technology and how to cope with the new era properly.

KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung underscored that the country’s premier university must develop technologies to take control of the new AI era in his presentation. Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon discussed what the Korean IT giant has developed in terms of AI technologies and how it plans to dig deeper into the sector, under the topic of the infinite possibilities of diverse, safe and sovereign AI.

Oh Jun-ho, founder of Rainbow Robotics and a former mechanical engineering professor at KAIST, explained the current state of humanoid robots and looked to the future of relevant technologies as he showcased some of the company’s products, such as its bimanual mobile manipulator, quadruped robot and humanoid robot.

Yoichi Sato, regional general manager of Northeast Asia at TikTok, introduced how various AI technologies have lowered barriers to the global short-form content platform for users. Three TikTok influencers -- Nura Ezzatie, Chambo and Liry Onni -- shared their experiences and insights from utilizing the platform to reach broader audiences.

The presence of K-pop icon G-Dragon shined the spotlight on the event even more. Speaking in the last session of a panel discussion titled "Future of Entertech," G-Dragon shared his vision of how AI technology could be used for his future concerts and performances. Earlier in the day, KAIST announced his appointment as a visiting professor.

World-class soprano Sumi Jo collaborated with KAIST students and dazzled the audience through a performance that showcased an autonomous piano accompaniment based on her singing in real time. She also sang with an AI voice singing technology.

The on-stage performances of singer-songwriter Park Sae-byul and guitarist Jang Ha-eun excited the audience, spurning the formality of the typical forum and turning the mood of the science event into a festival.