Indonesia's parliament accepts S. Korea's donation of retired warship: reports

Indonesia's parliament accepts S. Korea's donation of retired warship: reportsBy Yonhap
Published : June 6, 2024 - 21:30
Indonesia approved a proposal Thursday to accept a South Korean donation of an aging corvette for its navy, reports showed.
Indonesia's parliament passed the proposal to receive the 1,200-ton Bucheon 773 corvette, which retired in 2021 after nearly 30 years in service, from South Korea, Reuters reported.
It is estimated that US$85 billion will be needed for maintenance and other costs to make it operational, Deputy Defense Minister Herindra told parliament.
The donation came after Indonesia suggested to the Seoul government to cut its share of payment and pay about 600 billion won ($442.3 million) in total for the KF-21 jet project by 2026, a decrease from the initial 1.6 trillion won.
South Korea's state-run defense acquisition is expected to accept the adjustment in Indonesia's cost sharing later this month.
