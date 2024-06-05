[Herald Interview] Contemporary dance project 'Init' brings together dancers across Asia

Dancers rehearse a scene from “Init.” (Korea National Contemporary Dance Company) Dancers rehearse a scene from “Init.” (Korea National Contemporary Dance Company)

When dancers who appear to be performing without rules suddenly move together in unison, each movement and step falling perfectly into beats, it creates a breathtaking effect. Choreographer Kim Sung-yong of “Init” likened this to an ink-and-wash painting, where different colors blend naturally and unpredictably. The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company is set to premiere the DMAU project, "Init," from Friday to Sunday at the National Theater of Korea's Haeoreum Grand Theater. DMAU, or "Dance Makes Asia become the Universe," is an ambitious project aimed at expanding the exchange of Asian dance, spearheaded by Kim, who is also the company's director and artistic director. Kim expressed his vision to position the company as the hub of contemporary dance in Asia. He said it was fitting for the KNCDC, Asia's only national contemporary dance organization, to take on this role during his first press conference in September.

Auditions for the project took place last winter, drawing dancers from various Asian countries. Following a four-day workshop in February with 32 candidates, nine dancers from across Asia and two Korean dancers were selected. "It was a fascinating experience to see the similarities in their bodily and dance expressions despite the cultural differences. Through the rehearsal process, we felt a growing unity, a shared sense of empathy," said Kim in an interview with The Korea Herald last week. "Working on this piece, I often used the word 'universe' because it felt like each dancer represented a different universe to me,” added Kim. "The environments in which they first encountered or learned to dance were very diverse. The training and their interpretations of emotions were all unique. We discovered many different talents."

