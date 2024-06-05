[Herald Interview] Contemporary dance project 'Init' brings together dancers across Asia

Most Popular
-
1
Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report
-
2
[KH Explains] Has South Korea really struck oil?
-
3
Leaders of Korea, Africa agree to open critical minerals dialogue
-
4
Marking complete return, Kim Keon Hee hosts luncheon for African first ladies
-
5
Yoon says summit marks new era of ties with Africa
-
6
Signs detected of N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS
-
7
S. Korea suspends pact, resumes border military activities
-
8
Church members charged with child abuse in death of 17-year-old
-
9
More Korean husbands seek divorce than foreign wives
-
10
Korea cements ties with African nations in key mineral supply chains
[Herald Interview] Contemporary dance project 'Init' brings together dancers across AsiaBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : June 5, 2024 - 15:17
When dancers who appear to be performing without rules suddenly move together in unison, each movement and step falling perfectly into beats, it creates a breathtaking effect.
Choreographer Kim Sung-yong of “Init” likened this to an ink-and-wash painting, where different colors blend naturally and unpredictably.
The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company is set to premiere the DMAU project, "Init," from Friday to Sunday at the National Theater of Korea's Haeoreum Grand Theater.
DMAU, or "Dance Makes Asia become the Universe," is an ambitious project aimed at expanding the exchange of Asian dance, spearheaded by Kim, who is also the company's director and artistic director.
Kim expressed his vision to position the company as the hub of contemporary dance in Asia. He said it was fitting for the KNCDC, Asia's only national contemporary dance organization, to take on this role during his first press conference in September.
Auditions for the project took place last winter, drawing dancers from various Asian countries. Following a four-day workshop in February with 32 candidates, nine dancers from across Asia and two Korean dancers were selected.
"It was a fascinating experience to see the similarities in their bodily and dance expressions despite the cultural differences. Through the rehearsal process, we felt a growing unity, a shared sense of empathy," said Kim in an interview with The Korea Herald last week.
"Working on this piece, I often used the word 'universe' because it felt like each dancer represented a different universe to me,” added Kim.
"The environments in which they first encountered or learned to dance were very diverse. The training and their interpretations of emotions were all unique. We discovered many different talents."
The 11 dancers involved in the DMAU project were referred to as "processors," as Kim emphasized the need for genuine collaboration between choreographers and dancers in contemporary dance.
Through “Process Init,” a method of choreography development created by Kim, dancers explored the questions and stories exchanged with the choreographer and among the dancers, depicting the movements expressed throughout the process.
"So, I was looking for dancers who could express their opinions. That was the major characteristic that mattered during the casting," Kim said. "I needed dancers who could have a conversation with the choreographer, people who could improvise and solve problems in their own way when met with a challenge."
The competition was stiff, with seven applicants vying for each spot. The final cast of dancers' ages ranged from 23 to 39, according to the KNCDC.
The 11 dancers selected for the project come from diverse backgrounds. Kim Na-Eui and Lee Jung-woo come from Korea, Noutnapha Soydala from Laos while Bai Li Wiegmans was born in China and raised in the Netherlands. Ange-Clementine Hiroki, born and raised in France with Japanese origins, Ha Loc Nguyen from Vietnam, Sayuri Iimori from Japan, London-based Jason Yip from Hong Kong, Joseph Chua Kok Chuan from Singapore, Chieh-Hann Chang from Taiwan and Chen Shuchang from China make up the rest of the cast.
The DMAU project "Init" is also scheduled to be performed in March next year with the same cast.
More from Headlines
-
New National Assembly speaker elected without ruling party
-
Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find
-
Korea, Africa set the stage for shared growth, sustainability