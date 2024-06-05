Doosan Bobcat to produce mini excavators in India

Doosan Bobcat'CEO and Vice Chairman Scott Park (fourth from left) and other company officials inspect the operational status of the Chennai plant in India on Tuesday. (Doosan Bobcat)

South Korean construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat said Wednesday that it has recently completed the expansion of its production lines for mini excavators in Chennai, India.

After nine months of construction, the 11,300-square-meter manufacturing facility has been added to the Chennai plant that was built in 2019.

With plans for equipment installation and operational stabilization, the production lines are expected to become fully operational next year. Currently, the plant’s key products include skid-steer loaders and backhoe loaders.

Doosan Bobcat also operates a plant for portable power products in Bangalore. With the recent expansion, its total production capacity in India is to surge to some 8,900 units by 2028, almost doubling last year’s production.

“India is a key region for our future growth,” said Scott Park, vice chairman and CEO of Doosan Bobcat. “The Chennai plant will meet the high-quality expectations of the global market and become a significant global production site.”

Since last year, the Chennai plant has been expanding its export volume centering on the microsized skid-steer loader, S70. The Indian unit has seen robust growth, with its annual growth rate at 22 percent on average over the past five years.