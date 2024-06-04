Gyechon Festival ends with four-hand performance by Kim Sun-wook, Cho Seong-jin

Most Popular
-
1
Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
-
2
Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report
-
3
S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage
-
4
BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need
-
5
Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
Gyechon Festival ends with four-hand performance by Kim Sun-wook, Cho Seong-jinBy Park Ga-young
Published : June 4, 2024 - 17:54
The 10th Gyechon Classic Festival concluded Sunday with the final concert featuring the Gyeonggi Philharmonic led by pianist-turned-conductor Kim Sun-wook and pianist Cho Seong-jin.
The last performance of the three-day festival began right after a half-hour rain delay.
The orchestra and star pianist Cho performed Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 35 in front of 7,000 spectators.
For the encore, Kim and Cho joined forces to perform Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 5, which was the first time the top pianists performed together.
During the festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday, about 14,000 people gathered in the Gangwon Province village with a population of 1,700 to watch performances by renowned musicians including pianists Paik Kun-woo and Lee Jin-sang.
The festival began 10 years ago as the community's effort to prevent the closure of Gyechon Elementary School in 2009 due to rural population decline. The school formed the Gyechon Starlight Orchestra, involving all students. The annual event is backed by the Chung Mong-koo Foundation together with the Korea National University of Arts, also known as K-Arts.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of Korea, Africa agree to open critical minerals dialogue
-
Has South Korea really struck oil?
-
S. Korea resumes border military activities