[Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : June 3, 2024 - 08:00

The average height of South Korea's elementary school students (ages 7-11) has increased by 4.3 centimeters for boys and 2.8 centimeters for girls compared to ten years ago.

According to a survey by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, the peak growth period for children was identified as 14-15 years old for boys and 13-14 years old for girls, showing that the growth rate for both boys and girls has advanced by about two years compared to ten years ago.

Using a 3D scanner, the survey measured 1,118 children and adolescents aged between 7-19 (571 boys and 547 girls).

It showed that compared to surveys made a decade ago, 2011-2013, the average height has increased for both boys and girls.

For elementary school-age children (7-11 years old), the average height increased by 4.3 centimeters for boys and 2.8 centimeters for girls. For middle school-age children (12-14 years old), the average height increased by 7.4 centimeters for boys and 3.3 centimeters for girls. For high school-age children (15-17 years old), the average height increased by 2.2 centimeters for boys and 1.9 centimeters for girls.

