How will Chey’s W1.3tr divorce settlement affect SK’s shareholding structure?

The high-profile divorce settlement ruling ordering SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his ex-wife a record 1.38 trillion won ($1 billion), has commanded attention to how the chaebol chief would raise the cash, and the possible impact the ruling may have on the shareholding structure of the conglomerate.

The Seoul High Court on Thursday ordered Chey to pay 1.38 trillion won in property division and 2 billion won in a one-off alimony payment to his estranged wife Roh Soh-yeong. It is the largest divorce settlement in South Korean history.

The high court found SK shares held by Chey to be subject to property division. It ordered him to pay in cash.

Chey is the largest shareholder of SK Inc., the holding company of the country's second-largest conglomerate, with a 17.73 percent stake in the firm. Counting the shares of those having special relations with Chey, including his family members, the total shares favoring Chey stand at 25.87 percent.

To protect his management rights over the company, Chey is widely expected to borrow against the value of his stocks, or sell his shares in other SK affiliates to cash in, instead of selling his shares in SK Inc.

"It is highly unlikely that Chey will give up his SK shares, after his previous case with Sovereign Asset Management. The only way (to pay his ex-wife) is to get a loan," Park Ju-geun, head of corporate research group Leaders Index, said.

In August 2003, the Monaco-based asset management firm sought to take over the SK management rights and oust Chey, by securing up to 15 percent of shares. Chey held onto his position after winning a vote of confidence in the general shareholders meeting the following year.

Experts say a holding of at least 35 percent is needed for a stable exercise of management rights in a company.

Chey already used about half of his SK Inc. shares for collateral, for about 400 billion won, and it may be inevitable that he sells some of the company's shares, others say.

Among Chey's other assets are a 29.4 percent stake in SK Siltron, which is unlisted. Chey acquired the shares at 260 billion in 2017 when SK purchased the company from LG, and the value of the stocks is thought to have doubled or tripled since then.

"Even if Chey sells off all off SK Siltron's shares, he would need more than 600 billion to 800 billion won in cash, And he is believed to have already used a big portion of SK shares as collateral, so it would be inevitable for Chey to sell some of the stocks in SK," Oh Il-sun, the director of the Korea CXO Institute, said.

Chey holds control of SK Group affiliates by being the largest shareholder of SK Inc., which has major shares in SK Innovation, SK Telecom, SK Square, SKC, SK Networks, and SK Ecoplant.

Following the ruling on Thursday, shares in SK Inc. jumped 9 percent, reflecting the market's expectations on the divorce settlement spreading to a possible management control dispute.

On Roh's side, she said she does not intend to take control of the company's management.

"If I get the fair amount of the SK shares that meets my contributions to the company in the appeals court, I plan to actively cooperate to support SK's development and growth, Roh said in an interview with a local paper last year.

"My children have links to SK, and nobody wants the company to thrive more than me."

Following the court ruling on Thursday, SK Group did not issue a statement. But Chey's legal team released a statement expressing strong resentment over the ruling, claiming that the court took “Roh’s one-sided claim as factual.”

The legal team said it will file an appeal for the final decision from the Supreme Court.