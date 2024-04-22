Manager kidnaps internet celebrity, says victim 'disrespected' him

A South Korean man in his 40s was recently arrested for the kidnap and robbery of an internet celebrity, for whom he had provided management services related to the victim's online broadcasts, local police said Monday.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is investigating the suspect on a charge of special robbery, defined by Article 334 of the Criminal Act as robbery with a weapon, or via collective force, or via the intrusion of private property.

The suspect is accused of forcibly putting the victim in his car at around 6 p.m. on April 14 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, threatening her with a weapon and forcing her to wire 20 million won ($14,500) to his bank account. He reportedly accused the victim of "disrespecting" him and the viewers of her show.

The suspect had been the victim's manager, but the two had not previously met in real life and had conducted business online.

The victim escaped when the suspect temporarily stepped out of the car. She asked for help at a nearby shop and was rescued by police officers who arrived at the scene.

After learning of the victim's escape, the suspect fled the scene and headed for Busan, but was ultimately caught at his home at around 8:20 p.m. on April 18. He has been detained for investigation after the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

In a warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Saturday, the man said that he "was not in his right mind" when he committed the crime.