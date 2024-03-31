U.S. seeking trilateral summit with S. Korea, Japan in July: report

Most Popular
U.S. seeking trilateral summit with S. Korea, Japan in July: reportBy Yonhap
Published : March 31, 2024 - 20:22
The United States is in talks with South Korea and Japan to arrange a trilateral summit on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit to be held in Washington in July, a report said Sunday.
According to Japan's Kyodo News, which quoted diplomatic sources, U.S. President Joe Biden is considering inviting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the NATO event and holding the trilateral summit on the margins.
The three leaders have held multiple trilateral meetings, including during a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco in November.
Their first standalone trilateral summit was held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland last August. (Yonhap)
