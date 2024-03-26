Police investigating message vowing to kill opposition lawmaker

Most Popular
Police investigating message vowing to kill opposition lawmakerBy Yonhap
Published : March 26, 2024 - 10:17
Police are tracking down the writer of a message vowing to kill Rep. Ko Min-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party, officials said Tuesday.
The message was posted in an online game chatroom Monday morning, vowing to kill Ko, who is seeking parliamentary reelection in her constituency of Seoul's Gwangjin district, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.
Police launched an investigation upon receiving a report on the threat.
They plan to trace the writer by locating the IP address and book the suspect on criminal charges.
"We will determine the exact circumstances of the case as soon as the suspect is apprehended," a police officer said. (Yonhap)
