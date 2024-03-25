Seoul's bus union threatens strike over wage dispute

The union of city bus drivers in Seoul said Monday its leaders agreed to start a general strike by all members later this week after failing to reach a deal on wage hikes with the Seoul city government.

The Seoul Bus Labor Union, which has about 18,000 members at 65 companies, said heads of its chapters decided to launch the walkout at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The union has reportedly demanded wage increases, revision of the salary system and the abolition of wage discrimination for contract workers but has failed to narrow differences with the city government, which represents the management of bus companies, despite seven rounds of negotiations over the past three months.

Union members plan to vote Tuesday on whether to push ahead with the planned strike, the union said. (Yonhap)