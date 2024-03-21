Korea breathes sigh of relief on US Fed's dovish signal

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks at a meeting held by top financial regulators in central Seoul, Thursday, following the US Federal Open Market Committee's decision to hold the base rate. (Yonhap)

While the possibility of the US Federal Reserve cutting its base rate three times this year has sent Seoul shares higher, the Bank of Korea is likely to start bringing down its key rate in July, experts viewed.

Through a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the US Fed maintained its benchmark lending rate to stand in the 5.25 to 5.5 percent range.

Though the rate freeze had been expected by the market, the global stock market, including that of Korea, rallied as the Fed stuck to its dovish policy roadmap, holding on to its outlook for three cuts in borrowing costs this year. The cuts, adding up to 75 basis points, would make the target key rate fall around 4.6 percent by the end of the year.

Buoyed by the outlook, Korea's benchmark Kospi climbed over 2.2 percent to hit 2,749.28 at 2:50 p.m. It was the first time since April 2022 for the index to surpass 2,750 points during intraday trading. It opened at 2,729.48, up 39.34 points from the previous session’s close.

The secondary Kosdaq market rose 1.3 percent to 903.7, passing the 900 mark for the first time since September 2023. It started trading at 900.46, up 9.01 from the previous day.

The Fed's dovish stance signaled a green light for the local currency exchange as well. The Korean currency against the US dollar strengthened up to 1,325.7 won after opening at 1,329.5 won, down 10.3 won from the previous day.

“The FOMC decision will contribute to the stability of the international financial market," Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said at a meeting held by top financial regulators here.

“A close monitoring of the situation is needed as volatility could escalate, considering the discrepancies in major economies' monetary policies, for instance the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve.”

As Choi said, Korea is facing a pivot in major economies’ monetary policy stances in the coming months. The Fed is expected to start its rate cut in the summer, while the Bank of Japan lifted its short-term policy rate for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday.

Yet, the Fed's dovish stance has left some room for the central bank of Korea to adjust its own.

The rate gap with the US, which remains a key concern for Korea, was maintained at up to 2 percentage points. The BOK has been keeping its base rate steady at 3.5 percent since February 2023.

“If the Fed brings the rate down in June, the BOK is likely to begin a rate cut in July,” analyst Ahn Ye-ha from Kiwoom Securities viewed. The BOK does not hold a rate-setting meeting in June.

“The BOK will bring down the rate by a total of 0.75 percentage points through three rate cuts this year,” Ahn said.

Inflation continues to remain a major concern for both the US Fed and the BOK. Fed Chair Powell and BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong have both repeatedly mentioned the inflation's journey back down to 2 percent will be a "bumpy" ride.

Korea’s consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, advanced 3.1 percent on-year last month, according to data from Statistics Korea. Though the price growth had fallen to 2.8 percent in January, it quickly rebounded back to the 3 percent range within a month.

Snowballing household debts is a hurdle for the BOK as well. According to the central bank, local banks' outstanding household loans amounted to the record high of 1,100.3 trillion won ($830 billion) as of end-February, up 2 trillion won on-month.

“BOK Governor Rhee has continuously mentioned that the evidence of disinflation is crucial for a rate cut decision,” said Seok Byoung-hoon, an economics professor at Ewha Womans University.

"The US Fed’s decision is important, too. But the BOK will start the rate cut considering the path of core inflation and the growth pace of household debts,” Seok said. "Considering all these factors, the first rate cut is likely to come in July."