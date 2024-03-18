Seoul shares open slightly higher on tech gains

Most Popular
Seoul shares open slightly higher on tech gainsBy Yonhap
Published : March 18, 2024 - 09:32
South Korean stocks opened a tad higher Monday, buoyed by gains in technology stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 0.72 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,667.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Large caps traded mixed while techs and chemicals were in positive terrain.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.55 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 0.56 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.75 percent, while its local rival Samsung SDI gained 0.35 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.03 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors remained flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,333.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
