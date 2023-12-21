IU seeks compensation for plagiarism accusation

Singer-actor IU recently launched a civil lawsuit seeking compensation from an individual who raised plagiarism allegations against her, as local media outlets on Thursday reported that South Korean police have submitted the information related to the individual to court.

The 31-year-old singer has been engaged in a legal battle seeking compensation for what her representatives claimed was defamation via groundless acts of slander. After investigators cleared her of plagiarism allegations in September, her agency, Edam Entertainment, filed charges against the individual who raised the suspicions.

"We (the agency) are currently checking the information (of the accuser) in accordance with the law, and cannot disclose the details as of yet," the agency said, adding that it will not tolerate attacks against the singer.

IU is seeking 30 million won ($23,000) in compensation for damages she claims were caused by the allegations.

In May, the singer-songwriter was accused of plagiarizing other people's work in six of her songs. The legal authorities, however, decided that that accusations do not constitute a criminal charge.

While IU was the singer of the six songs in question, she participated in composing only one of them. That song was not included in the copyright violation allegations.