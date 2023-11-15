Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
  2. 2

    US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats

    US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
  3. 3

    UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack

    UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
  4. 4

    Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22

    Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22
  5. 5

    Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors

    Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors
  1. 6

    [KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share

    [KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share
  2. 7

    Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online

    Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online
  3. 8

    Facing bedbug crisis, Koreans create online dashboards to track them

    Facing bedbug crisis, Koreans create online dashboards to track them
  4. 9

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi

    Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi
  5. 10

    46 countries, including S. Korea, US, join declaration on 'responsible' AI use

    46 countries, including S. Korea, US, join declaration on 'responsible' AI use
지나쌤

‘Concrete Utopia’ clinches best picture at Daejong Film Awards

By No Kyung-min

Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 22:25

    • Link copied

The stars of the movie The stars of the movie "Concrete Utopia" pose for a photo during a press conference in Seoul, June 21, 2023. (Newsis)

Um Tae-hwa’s dystopian thriller "Concrete Utopia" won best picture at the 59th Daejong Film Awards, one of the major film awards in South Korea, on Wednesday.

The film secured an additional five trophies, including Best Actor for Lee Byung-hun, Best Actress, Sound Effects, Visual Effects and Art Direction.

The disaster thriller unfolds the narrative of the residents of an apartment complex that survived a catastrophic quake in Seoul.

Ryoo Seung-wan received the best director award for "Smugglers," an action crime flick about a group of female divers entangled in an illegal smuggling ring to make ends meet.

Kim Seo-hyung took home the award for Best Actress for her leading role in "Greenhouse," a thriller centering around a caregiver facing her downfall regarding the accidental death of an old couple in her care.

The best screenplay award went to An Tae-jin and Hyun Gyu-ri of "The Night Owl," a film about a partially blind acupuncturist, a witness to the death of the crown prince.

More from Headlines