‘Concrete Utopia’ clinches best picture at Daejong Film Awards

‘Concrete Utopia’ clinches best picture at Daejong Film AwardsBy No Kyung-min
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 22:25
Um Tae-hwa’s dystopian thriller "Concrete Utopia" won best picture at the 59th Daejong Film Awards, one of the major film awards in South Korea, on Wednesday.
The film secured an additional five trophies, including Best Actor for Lee Byung-hun, Best Actress, Sound Effects, Visual Effects and Art Direction.
The disaster thriller unfolds the narrative of the residents of an apartment complex that survived a catastrophic quake in Seoul.
Ryoo Seung-wan received the best director award for "Smugglers," an action crime flick about a group of female divers entangled in an illegal smuggling ring to make ends meet.
Kim Seo-hyung took home the award for Best Actress for her leading role in "Greenhouse," a thriller centering around a caregiver facing her downfall regarding the accidental death of an old couple in her care.
The best screenplay award went to An Tae-jin and Hyun Gyu-ri of "The Night Owl," a film about a partially blind acupuncturist, a witness to the death of the crown prince.
