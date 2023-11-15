Ive, aespa, NewJeans, StayC and Kiss of Life join star-studded lineup for MMA 2023

K-pop girl groups Ive, aespa, NewJeans, StayC and Kiss of Life are set to take the stage at the Melon Music Awards 2023, according to Melon.

The Melon Music Awards is one of the nation’s biggest annual music award shows.

Ive bagged four awards at the MMA 2022, including best female group, top 10, best song and rookie of the year.

All eyes are on how many awards the group will be taking home this year as all of their lead singles released this year, “I AM,” “Kitsch” and “Baddie,” have topped Melon’s Top 100 chart.

Aespa topped the local music streaming platform’s Top 100 chart with its single, “Spicy,” which was released in May, and its third EP “My World” was streamed for more than 1 million times within just 24 hours of its release.

NewJeans bagged two awards at the event last year and has since shown continuous growth, topping Melon’s Top 100 chart with its singles “Ditto” and “Super Shy.”

StayC won the Global Rising Artist award at the MMA 2022 and has been on its first world tour, “Teenfresh,” this year.

They are likely to perform their latest hit singles “Teddy Bear” and “Bubble” at this year’s event.

Kiss of Life, a rookie group that debuted in July and quickly rose to stardom, is likely to perform its debut single, “Shhh,” as well as its latest single, “Bad News.”

The MMA 2023 will take place on Dec. 2 at the Inspire Arena, a new K-pop concert venue in Yeongjeong-do, Incheon.