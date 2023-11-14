Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
  2. 2

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
  3. 3

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends

    LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
  4. 4

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
  5. 5

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
  1. 6

    ‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds

    ‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
  2. 7

    Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill

    Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
  3. 8

    LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years

    LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
  4. 9

    [From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant

    [From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
  5. 10

    46 countries, including S. Korea, US, join declaration on 'responsible' AI use

    46 countries, including S. Korea, US, join declaration on 'responsible' AI use
지나쌤

Zelensky says Russian attacks increasing

By AFP

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 21:05

    • Link copied

This file photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 4. (AP) This file photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 4. (AP)

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday Russia was increasing its attacks across the front line, as Kyiv called for the West to boost its weapons supplies ahead of winter.

Neither side has made any significant territorial gain for months, but both Zelensky and the Kremlin have denied the conflict has ground to a stalemate.

"The military reported an increase in the number of enemy assaults," Zelensky said in a post on social media, saying Russians were attacking around the cities of Donetsk, Kupyansk and Avdiivka.

Zelensky has warned Russia is likely to increase air strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, as it did this time last year.

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday to press Ukraine's need to keep the flow of Western weapons coming.

"As winter approaches, we expect the Russian missile terror to intensify," Yermak said in a post on Telegram after the meeting.

"Therefore, we are in dire need of air and missile defence systems that will protect Ukrainian cities, key critical infrastructure facilities, and grain corridor routes," he said.

Zelensky on Tuesday called Russian rocket and artillery strikes on the city of Kherson "revenge" and said they were "without any military necessity."

Russian hits on Kherson, which Ukraine retook from Russian forces one year ago, killed three people and wounded at least 12 on Monday, Ukrainian officials said. (AFP)

  • AFP
    AFP
    AFP

  • Articles by AFP

More from Headlines