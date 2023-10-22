Over 40% of manufacturers say they need more foreign workers

More than 4 in 10 manufacturing business owners here say they are in need of more foreign workers next year, citing language barriers and a tricky hiring process as key concerns, a survey found Sunday.

The survey was conducted by the Korea Enterprise Federation, one of the major business lobbies here, with a total of 615 small and medium-sized businesses with fewer than 300 employees, in August and September.

Of the total, 36.9 percent responded in favor of expanding the E-9 visa to hire more foreign workers next year compared to this year’s quota of 120,000, while 58.7 percent said this year’s hiring level should be maintained. Only 4.4 percent responded for contraction of the visa scheme.

Across industries, the manufacturing sector showed the highest response rate for expansion of the quota at 42.5 percent, followed by 21 percent in the service sector and 17.2 percent in the construction sector. When limited to “root industries” -- industrial fields related to the infrastructure of manufacturing such as casting and molding -- the approval rate surges to 50.3 percent.

Of the total 120,000 E-9 visas issued this year, some 75,000 were designated for the manufacturing sector, while 3,000 and 1,000 were allotted for the construction and service sectors, respectively.

Respondents who called for more foreign labor said the E-9 visa quota should be increased to about 151,000 on average. Businesses in root industries asked for a higher figure of some 162,000 people on average.

According to the survey, 92.7 percent of total respondents said they hire foreign employees due to the difficulties of recruiting Korean nationals. Only 2.9 percent cited lower costs and just 1.6 percent mentioned a low turnover rate.

Responses showed foreign workers could cost more than Korean employees, as the productivity of foreign workers compared to Korean employees remained at 96.2 percent, with slightly less productivity due to language barriers.

Labor costs, on the other hand, for foreign employees, which encompasses expenses for wages, accommodations and social securities, stood at 103.3 percent, according to the responses, meaning that hiring foreign workers could cost more than Korean employees.

The primary difficulty associated with foreign employees on a working level was communication hurdles (53.5 percent), followed by increased direct labor costs due to hikes in the minimum wage (16.4 percent) and cultural difficulties (11.9 percent). Multiple responses were allowed.

The most mentioned institutional difficulties were complicated hiring procedures (46.5 percent), followed by short length of stay (31.4 percent) and foreign labor quota (20.7 percent).

Some 71.4 percent of respondents said there needs to be integrated management of foreign laborers.

Only 47.5 percent, however, agreed to the Korean government opening a separate bureau for facilitating immigration. The government plans to establish a new migrant-related state agency in response to an expansion of the immigrant population, as the current Yoon Suk Yeol administration plans to tackle depopulation with foreign workers.

"The on-site manpower shortage is serious, shown by more than 50.3 percent of businesses in the root industries responding there should be an expansion on the number of foreign workers next year," said Kim Seon-ae, head of the labor policy department at the KEF.

"The need for foreign workers is unavoidable as the working-age population is on a decrease," Kim said. "There needs to be a review of policies on foreign workers such as opening an immigration bureau to respond to the imbalance in the labor market and to secure the nation's growth engine.”