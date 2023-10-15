LG Innotek wins patents for EV charging technology

The official logo of LG Innotek, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate LG Group. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek, an electronic component manufacturer under LG Group, said Sunday that it had earned three international patents in the field of electric vehicle charging.

“To leap forward as a No. 1 global company, it is essential to systematically manage and secure international patents and intellectual property rights for core technology,” said Kim Jin-hyun, head of the intellectual property division of the company.

“Through our continuous R&D efforts in the field of IP, we will continue to deliver distinguished customer values.”

The company was granted a patent in charging control technology that utilizes battery status information, and another two in reservation technology in EV charging time.

It was selected as an official EV charging licensor by Via Licensing Alliance, a global licensing company.

Licensors grant permission to other companies for the use of their patented technology and receive royalties in return.

Currently, in the field of EV charging, only eight companies have been recognized by Via LA, including General Electric and Bosch.

With the latest attainments, LG Innotek is poised to further expand its presence in the EV component market.

Alongside its advancements in eco-friendly technology, LG Innotek has also been rapidly securing patents in core technology in the field of advanced autonomous driving.

In April, LG Innotek drew attention from the industry by winning some 180 patents from Argo AI, a US-based autonomous driving technology startup.

The acquired patents largely involved Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

LiDAR technology is a remote sensing method that measures the time taken for light to travel to and back from the target. The information is used to determine the distance and direction between the object and the vehicle. It is considered a key technology in advanced driver assistance systems.