LS Cable inks partnership for Vietnam submarine cable market

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
2
Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party
-
3
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
-
4
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers
-
5
US brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
6
Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by attack
-
7
Kia to expand EV lineup with mass market appeal
-
8
S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash
-
9
K-pop singer calls for efforts to eradicate drugs at audit
-
10
N. Korea threatens to strike US aircraft carrier
LS Cable inks partnership for Vietnam submarine cable marketBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 18:40
South Korea’s top wire and cable maker, LS Cable & System Asia, has secured a partnership with a Vietnamese state-run company as part of its bid to foray into the underwater cable market in Southeast Asia.
LS Cable & System Asia announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a submarine cable business partnership with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation, a subsidiary of Vietnam-owned oil and gas group, PetroVietnam.
PTSC provides the technical services for the petroleum and energy industry, including oil and gas platforms, wind turbines and seabed survey data.
Starting with Vietnam, the two will explore the submarine cable business opportunities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states together.
Vietnam is currently building an offshore wind farm that can generate some 60 gigawatt-hours, which is expected to finish the construction by 2030. Once finished, it will be one of the top five largest offshore wind power plants in Asia, behind Korea and Taiwan.
Amid the bolstered demand to connect the electrical grids of ASEAN countries, PTSC is now putting efforts into an undersea cable between Vietnam and Singapore, which would be the foothold of expansion.
“This business partnership is significant to LS Cable & System Asia, the leader of the power cable market in Vietnam,” an official from LS Cable & System Asia said. “Based on our experience accumulated over three decades, we aim to be the pioneer of the submarine cable industry.”
More from Headlines
-
Pyongyang denies allegations of Hamas using North Korean weapons
-
South Korean oil payments for Iran frozen again over Hamas links
-
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers