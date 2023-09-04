[IFA 2023] GS E&C debuts Smart Cottage at IFA

GS E&C's President and Chief Innovation Officer Huh Yoon-hong (left) and Danwood SA's CEO Jaroslaw K. Jurak pose for a photo on the opening of IFA 2023 on Sept. 1. (GS E&C)

GS Engineering and Construction has unveiled its European-style modular residential unit at this year's IFA, one of the world's largest consumer appliance trade shows held in Berlin from Sept. 1-5.

Called Smart Cottage, the latest product began construction using modular manufacturing in May. The project was a joint collaboration between GS E&C’s Poland-based subsidiary modular company Danwood SA and South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics.

The modular unit combines GS E&C's independently developed modular assembly technology and Danwood’s specialized manufacturing technology. It is fitted with LG Electronics’ key technologies and products including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, as well as smart home technologies.

Despite the unit’s small size totaling a mere 10 square meters, GS E&C was able to inject a spacious feel by utilizing the state-of-the-art spatial configuration technologies by its Korean affiliate Xigeist.

LG’s premium home appliances at the modular home are interconnected through the home automation LG ThinQ application, which allows users to control and manage all the devices with a single button.

Additionally, the house boasts eco-friendly features as Danwood’s steel-wood hybrid modular technology, which fulfills Germany’s energy efficiency standards.

It is also equipped with LG's smart heating and ventilation technologies, energy storage system and a 4-kilowatt solar panel on the roof to power the air conditioning, floor heating and hot water supply.

"The latest product, a fruitful collaboration between our modular technology and LG Electronics' high-efficiency energy technology, is very meaningful as the product debuts in Germany, Danwood's key market," GS E&C's President and Chief Innovation Officer Huh Yoon-hong stated at the opening of the IFA.

"Both companies will continue our collaboration to bring more innovative residential products to the domestic market as well," Huh said.