[Photo News] Kia heritage

[Photo News] Kia heritageBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-21 15:37:18
Kia unveiled the restored models of the automaker's two signature heritage vehicles -- the T-600 (left) and Brisa -- at its brand experience center, Kia360, in Seoul on Thursday. T-600, a three-wheeled car developed in 1969, became the 400th nationally registered cultural heritage in 2008 as it was recognized for its historical value in the history of the Korean auto industry. Kia said it had restored the vehicles to look back at its 79-year history as a mobility firm, adding that it will continue to carry out more heritage activities in the future. This exhibition of heritage vehicles will run through May 2024. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
