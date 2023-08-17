TripleS launches 3rd subunit LOVElution, debut album

TripleS' 3rd subunit, LOVElution, performs "Girl's Capitalism" on stage during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. (Modhaus)

TripleS introduced a new subunit, LOVElution, on Thursday.

LOVElution consists of eight members from the 24-member K-pop girl group tripleS that debuted earlier this year — Seoyeon, Hyerin, Yubin, Kaede, Dahyun, Nien, Sohyun and Xinyu.

“We are so excited for this debut. It has always been my dream to debut in Korea. I sometimes face language and cultural barriers working in Korea but my members are always there to help me out. We will do our best to show the best of us through this album,” said Nien during the subunit’s debut press conference in Seoul.

Nien, who is Taiwanese, is one of the three foreign members in the subunit. It is tripleS' first subunit with foreign members.

The subunit unveiled its debut album “Muhan” which revolves around a teen's concept.

The eight-track EP is led by the title song “Girl’s Capitalism.”

“We tried to express some concerns young girls face living in a capitalistic society. We hope to spread the message to love yourself just the way you are,” explained Sohyun.

The title track was made by El Capitxn and Vendors, the producers that created the title track “Generation” of tripleS’ first subunit, Acid Angel from Asia.

Other tracks in the album include “ↀ,” “Complexity,” “Black Soul Dress,” “Seoul Sonyo Sound,” “Cry Baby,” “Speed Love” and “Number 8.”

Sohyun of LOVElution took part in composing the track “Black Soul Dress.”

“Our member Yubin was my muse in making this single because the song is about a young chic girl who is very charming and that’s just how Yubin is. I rely on my experiences and imagination when writing a song,” said Sohyun.

The subunit was formed through votes from tripleS’ fans.

Modhaus, the agency which houses the group, called tripleS "the idol of all possibilities," saying a variety of units can be generated.

Fans can also take part in the decision-making progress of the subunit grouping through a fan-participatory governance system based on blockchain technology it created.

The next subunit will debut under the name EVOlution.

LOVElution is scheduled to set off on its first US tour, “Authentic LOVElution in US,” beginning on Sept. 24, performing in 10 different cities.