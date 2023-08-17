[Photo News] New Cayenne

Most Popular
[Photo News] New CayenneBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-17 14:26:29
Porsche Korea on Thursday launched the new Cayenne, the latest version of its top-selling sport utility vehicle. Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann (pictured here) highlighted that the Cayenne has been upgraded in all areas, including a more powerful engine, a brand-new design, new chassis technology and high-tech features. As the best-selling Porsche model in Korea, the Cayenne accounted for 50 percent of the German automaker's total local sales in the first half of the year with 3,112 units sold. The price of the new Cayenne begins at 133.1 million won ($99,200), with deliveries starting in September. The Cayenne Turbo GT can reach 100 kilometers per hour in 3.3 seconds from standstill with a maximum speed of 305 kph. (Porsche Korea)
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
