Business

Hanmi Global names North America chief

By Mun So-jeong
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 15:34       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 15:34
Kim Yong-sik, Hanmi Global's new chief operating officer at the North American unit (Hanmi Global)
Kim Yong-sik, Hanmi Global's new chief operating officer at the North American unit (Hanmi Global)

Korean construction management firm Hanmi Global said Tuesday that Kim Yong-sik, a former senior vice president of Hyundai Engineering & Construction, had been appointed as its new head of North America to be tasked with accelerating its overseas expansion.

Born in 1964, Kim studied architectural engineering at Seoul National University and earned a master’s degree in real estate at the National University of Singapore. An industry veteran in the field of overseas construction projects, he worked at Hyundai E&C for 36 years, contributing to the builder’s overseas expansion.

While running 2,900 projects in over 60 countries, Hanmi Global has expanded its global presence by acquiring several US firms, including Otak, Day CPM and Tarr Whitman Group. It set up its US branch in January last year.

The US is a key market for Hanmi, as the country offers hefty incentives for reshoring under a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.



By Mun So-jeong (munsojeong@heraldcorp.com)
