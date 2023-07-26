 Back To Top
Vine Group, Goodwill Store host donation campaign for disabled

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 11:33       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 11:33
The banner for the Vine Group-Goodwill Store donation campaign (Vine Group)

Vine Group has teamed up with Goodwill Store to host a donation campaign throughout July, marking their fifth collaboration since 2019.

Under the theme "connecting hearts, connecting sharing and connecting values," this year's campaign aims to encourage recycling and create job opportunities for the disabled.

Goodwill Store, Vine Group's longtime collaboration partner, is a company committed to transforming the lives of people with disabilities through employment.

The company receives donations from companies, organizations and individuals, sells these items, and employs the disabled to help them achieve financial independence.

Donations can be given in various ways including in-person visits to the company or through courier services. The donated items will be handed to Goodwill Store in August.

Since the campaign’s launch, the number of participants has been on a steady rise with participation from Vine Group employees.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
