 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

DP suggests bringing unification minister to ethics committee over virtual asset trading

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 24, 2023 - 19:07       Updated : Jul 24, 2023 - 19:10
In this file photo, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se is seen speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on July 13. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se is seen speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on July 13. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party urged the ruling People Power Party on Monday to refer Unification Minister Kwon Young-se to the parliamentary ethics committee following revelations that Kwon had engaged in virtual asset trading.

The demand came after 11 lawmakers, including Kwon, were found to have held virtual assets, after a cryptocurrency scandal involving Rep. Kim Nam-kuk led to the National Assembly checking the virtual asset holdings of all lawmakers.

In late May, the National Assembly passed a number of revision bills to include digital assets, such as cryptocurrency, in the annual asset disclosure of lawmakers and high-ranking public officials. Since then, lawmakers have been requested to voluntarily submit their virtual asset holdings since May 30, 2020, to the parliamentary ethics committee.

On Monday, the DP's chief spokesperson, Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, urged the PPP to bring the unification minister to the ethics committee. He claimed Kwon traded virtual assets multiple times during working hours and that such tradings, if proven true, could breach a public servant's conflict of interest.

"We suggest the PPP file a complaint with the ethics committee against Kwon," the DP lawmaker told reporters. "There could be a conflict of interest, and there are reports he traded during working hours."

The minister, however, refuted such claims, saying there are no criminal elements involved in his past tradings and requested the DP stop treating his tradings as being the same as lawmaker Kim.

"Based on my trading records, I have never conducted trades while attending a plenary session or a standing committee meeting. I've also never conducted trading during working hours as a minister," he said in a call with Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114