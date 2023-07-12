Better-than-expected job additions continue in June on strong senior workforce

Visitors at a job fair in Seoul on July 3 (Yonhap)

South Korea's job additions remained stronger than expected in June on the back of the senior workforce, data showed Wednesday, although the on-year growth slowed for the third consecutive month.

The number of employed people came to 28.81 million in June, up around 333,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

South Korea's on-year job additions slowed for nine consecutive months through February before rebounding in March, when they rose 469,000 on-year. The growth slightly slowed in April and May.

Last month, the country's jobless rate fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to 2.7 percent.

In May, the Bank of Korea held the benchmark interest rate steady for the third straight time at 3.5 percent due to easing inflationary pressure amid rising concerns over an economic slowdown.

From April 2022 to January 2023, the central bank delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs. A hike in borrowing costs typically hampers employment as businesses and households cut their spending.

South Korea's central bank plans to hold a rate-setting meeting Thursday. (Yonhap)